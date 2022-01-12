TOP 2021 SPORTS STORY COUNTDOWN: Eagles took flight to the NAIA World Series

Following is the latest part in the E-E’s countdown for the Top 15 local sports stories of 2021.

—

No. 6 Eagles swoop into Spring Classic

If we’re talkin’ October, it’s Fall Classic time for the majors; if it’s May, it’s World Series time in the NAIA.

That’s exactly where the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Eagles propelled themselves during the end of a spectacular 2021 spring season, arguably one of the three best in team history.

For the first-time ever, the Eagles swept unbeaten through Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC play) — a titanic feat in itself.

Then they powered to for OKWU’s third-ever NAIA regional crown.

That achievement earned them a ticket to Lewiston, Idaho, the site of the 10-team NAIA national tourney, aka World Series.

Pound-for-pound, it’s one of the most difficult national tourneys to land in.

One of the reasons is the nature of baseball itself — unpredictable weather, no time limit for games, the ubiquitous fickle strike zone, the uniqueness of each playing surface and learning how to play each batter defensively.

That’s what’s made OKWU’s journey three times in eight seasons to the World Series especially memorable.

But, last year’s achievement featured its own individual fingerprints.

This was the first time manager/head coach Kirk Kelley had navigated the Eagles to the Big Show -— even though in 2011 his Eagles had won the NCCAA (National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association) national title.

The Eagles appeared to be simply unbeatable during the regular season.

From March 21 though April 21, they burst to 22-straight wins. During part of that stretch, they limited five-straight opponents to four-or-fewer runs.

Although injuries and tired pitching arms took a bit of a toll, OKWU continued to forge ahead.

They powered to the regional title by crushing Indiana Tech, 12-4.

That would also be OKWU’s 49th win (49-9).

Heading into the NAIA World Series, the Eagles were seeded in the top five. The journey to the championship game seemed doable.

But, in the opening round, Georgia Gwinnett stunned the Eagles, 9-6. Gwinnett proceeded to win the national title while OKWU hung around only one more day before losing to Keiser University.

Although unmistakably disappointed about how the Eagles ended the season at the World Series, Kelley still praised the work of his team overall.

Cody Muncy batted .365 and blasted 27 homers to help lead OKWU’s devastating offensive assault.

As a team, OKWU hit .351 and set a new team record with 149 homers — an average of 2.5 per game.

On the pitching side, Brendan Bell fashioned a 2.40 earned run average and 6-0 record.

Full-time starter Kellen Brothers compiled an 8-0 record and 3.56 ERA with 69 strikeouts and only 10 walks.

OKWU baseball blossomed into a championship contender in 2021 and left the foundation in place for 2022.