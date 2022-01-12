ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Suns Signed A Former Top-10 Pick For The Rest Of The season

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

The Phoenix Suns have signed Bismack Biyombo for the remainder of the season. The NBA veteran has also played for the Charlotte Bobcats, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets.

The Phoenix Suns have signed center Bismack Biyombo for the remainder of the season, and the announcement from the team can be seen embedded below.

The 29-year-old was the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Bobcats, and is in his 11th NBA season.

The veteran had played for the Bobcats, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets, prior to joining the Suns.

Biyombo played in three games for the Suns on a 10-day contract, and clearly played well enough for the Suns to keep him aboard for the rest of the year.

The Suns are coming off of a trip to the NBA Finals last season, and are 31-9, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

They had been on one of the longest playoff droughts in the NBA prior to trading for Chris Paul and making their playoff run last season.

