A Jersey City man has been charged with fatally shooting a man less than four months after getting out of prison last year. Anthony King, 34, was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina for the fatal shooting of Ishamell McCany on Nov. 13, 2021 in Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. King was arrested at approximately 11:50 a.m. by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of North Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force after members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force learned of King’s location.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO