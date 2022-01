For many, December is one of the happiest months of the year, bringing such holidays as Christmas or Hanukkah where we spend time with our families. For those of us still in school, December also brings final exams. We all find ourselves in a pinch when studying for a particular subject, or even just studying in general. Everyone has that one subject that they’re so good at they could practically teach it, and that one subject where just getting a passing grade — nevermind an A — is a battle.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO