Oreo debuts new chocolate confetti cake flavor for 110th birthday

By WRCB Staff
Wrcbtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOreo is celebrating its 110th birthday with a new flavor – limited-edition chocolate confetti cake cookies. And yes, while Oreo does already have a chocolate birthday...

www.wrcbtv.com

