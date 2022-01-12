ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former Astros conditioning coach makes history as the first female manager in Minor League Baseball

Click2Houston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMinor League Baseball has its first female manager. Rachel Balkovec will become the first female manager in Minor League Baseball after the New York Yankees...

www.click2houston.com

CBS Sports

Yankees' Rachel Balkovec introduced as first female minor-league manager: 'The negativity, it's hilarious'

The New York Yankees officially introduced Rachel Balkovec as the manager of their Low-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons, on Wednesday afternoon. News of Balkovec's appointment had first been reported by The Athletic's Lindsey Adler on Sunday night. Balkovec, who will be the first woman to manage a team in affiliated ball, spent the previous two seasons working at the complex level with the Yankees.
MLB
