THE WOODLANDS, TX — Just after 5:00 am Saturday morning The Woodlands Fire Department assisted by South Montgomery County Fire Department and Montgomery County Hospital District responded to a reported structure fire on South High Oaks Circle in Grogans Mill. E103 arrived first and reported fire coming from the gable end of a two story home. Firefighters made a fast attack and were able to knock down the fire in under 5 minutes. The sole occupant oh the home was able to evacuate safely prior to our arrival but firefighters did rescue a cat from the home. Fire did significant damage to home Fire Cause was accidental. Fireworks ignited plastic trash can on side of home and fire traveled up the exterior and into the attic. Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate this fire as well as several others in Montgomery County that were caused by fireworks.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO