ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Look up! ‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid bigger than Empire State Building to pass Earth

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LIWA_0djqv7pI00

(WJW) — An asteroid that’s more than twice the height of the Empire State Building is set to pass Earth next week.

Omicron in Ohio: Where we stand after first cases were detected 5 weeks ago

The asteroid, which NASA calls (7842) 1994 PC1, was actually first discovered in 1994. According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, it’s about 3,280 feet in diameter and is moving at 43,754 miles per hour.

While it will be close to Earth, it will safely pass even though NASA is categorizing the asteroid as “potentially hazardous.”

Potentially hazardous asteroids are defined as being more than about 460 feet in size with orbits that bring them as close as within 4.6 million miles of the Earth’s orbit around the sun, according to NASA.

According to earthsky.org, this asteroid will pass about 1.2 million miles away from Earth. That means skywatchers may be able to see it with a small telescope. According to earthsky.org, the closest approach will be 4:51 p.m. on Jan. 18.

The asteroid won’t be this close to Earth again for at least 200 years.

Asteroids are small, rocky objects left over from the solar system’s formation some 4.5 billion years ago. They orbit the sun and mostly live in the asteroid belt, located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Asteroids are made of different kinds of rocks, and no two are alike.

Back in July, an asteroid called “2008Go20,” hurtled past Earth at 18,000 miles per hour. That asteroid was about the size of a stadium or three times the size of the Taj Mahal.

Ohio counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

In March, the asteroid Apophis, roughly the size of three football fields, passed by Earth approximately 10.4 million miles away — nearly 44 times as far away as the moon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica

A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday. In 1996, a NASA-led team announced that organic compounds in the rock appeared to have been left by living creatures. Other scientists were skeptical and researchers chipped away at that premise over the decades, most recently by a team led by the Carnegie Institution for Science’s Andrew Steele. Tiny samples from the meteorite show the carbon-rich compounds are actually the result of water — most likely salty, or briny, water —...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Independent

Scientists spot ‘intruder’ flying through space and disturbing distant star

Scientists have spotted an “intruder” disturbing a forming star in a distant star system.Researchers watched as the object – which was not a part of the system – came close enough to the binary protostar that it interacted with the environment around it. As it flew past, it left a chaotic stream of dust and gas in its wake.Such events have been seen before in computer simulations. But they have remained largely theoretical.Now scientists say they have directly observed such a phenomenon, using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) telescopes.“Observational evidence of flyby events...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Asteroid#Empire State Building#Omicron#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Earthsky Org#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday. In 1996, a NASA-led team announced that organic compounds in the rock appeared to have been left by living creatures. Other scientists […]
ASTRONOMY
IGN

A Half-Mile Wide Asteroid Will Soon Pass Earth

An enormous asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth soon, but don't worry, it's still going to be more than a million miles away from us. According to Space.com, the colossal space rock is estimated to measure around 3,400 feet, which is almost three times the height of the 102-story Empire State Building, and it will make its closest pass to our planet on January 18, per NASA's Near-Earth Object Studies. Nevertheless, Earth is in the clear as it's expected to be travelling at a distance of 1.2 million miles.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope begins unprecedented task of aligning itself

Nasa has begun the process of focusing the James Webb Space Telescope so that it may capture images of stars and galaxies shortly after the Big Bang.The $10 billion telescope has to unfold its huge 6.5-metre, 18-segment mirror, made of gold-plated beryllium metal, over a series of months. This is a much larger light-collecting surface than that found on the 30-year-old Hubble Space Telescope, the precursor to Webb.Those segments must now be detached from fasteners that held them in place for the launch and then moved forward half an inch from their original configuration - a 10-day process - before...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers may have found second supermoon 5,500 light years away

Astronomers believe they may have found a second supermoon 5,500 light years away which is orbiting a planet the size of Jupiter Researchers spotted the giant exomoon candidate orbiting the planet Kepler 1708b, a world 5,500 light years from Earth in the direction of the Cygna and Lyra constellations.The team involved in the research is led by David Kipping and his Cool Worlds Lab at Columbia University which reported the first exomoon candidate in 2017.The new exomoon is about a third smaller than the Neptune-sized moon that Mr Kipping and his colleagues previously found orbiting a similar Jupiter-sized...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Warning: Geomagnetic Storm Set to Impact Earth Directly on January 15

A G1-class geomagnetic storm is expected to hit the Earth on January 15, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). According to the SWPC's most recent report, the region of influence will be predominantly poleward of 60 degrees Geomagnetic Latitude. On Earth, minor power grid oscillations can occur in this region. It is conceivable to have a minimal influence on satellite activities in orbit.
ENVIRONMENT
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy