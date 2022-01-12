ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Cross-Border Ecommerce Returns Fluster Gen Zers And Millennials: Study

By Ray Schultz
mediapost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGen Zers and millennials are the most likely consumers to refrain from returning unwanted products across borders. But it’s not because they want the items — they back off when return policies are unclear, when there are no local collection points, and when the item cost...

www.mediapost.com

