Twins to retire number for Hall of Fame-elected Kaat

The Atlanta Braves are looking to get out of the MLB lockout and defend their World Series championship. However, they may need to make some changes before the season starts. The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their first World Series win since 1995 after beating the Houston Astros back in October. It was a celebration for the city of Atlanta, which hasn’t had a championship since that Braves win. Since then, there have been a lot of disappointing Hawks teams, a Falcons team that blew a historic lead in the Super Bowl, and a hockey team that literally left the city entirely.
Comments / 0