The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with a free $100 gift card on Amazon

By Taylor Kerns
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE might have shown up later than we expected, but it's here now — and you can already get some great bonuses for buying one. Right now, you can snag it on Amazon with a $100 gift card, or with one...

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

