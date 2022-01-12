ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Flight cancellations continue as airline workers call out sick due to COVID

fox7austin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday flight cancellations are dragging on well into...

www.fox7austin.com

johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘No more carry on’: Australian airlines unite against disruptive passengers

As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WORLD
flyertalk.com

“Idiots:” Canadian Charter Airline Refuses to Fly Maskless Passengers

What was supposed to be a private party for social media influencers turned sour when their chartered airline refused to take them home when they wouldn’t wear face coverings. A group of Canadian flyers traveling with a social media influencer are now stuck in Mexico, after a video of...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Flightmare enters FOURTH day: 429 flights are cancelled and 161 delayed on Monday after 1,400 were axed and 5,900 delayed on Sunday causing chaos at airports after Omicron surge left airlines without enough staff

Nearly 600 flights have been delayed or cancelled on Monday across the United States as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge. Approximately 429 flights scheduled to enter, leave or fly within the country were canceled and about 161 were delayed, according to tracking website FlightAware. Among the airlines...
LIFESTYLE
Bradenton Herald

Was your flight canceled or delayed? Here’s what experts suggest you do

More than 1,300 flights were canceled and an additional 1,600 were delayed in the U.S. on Jan. 4, stranding thousands of travelers trying to make their way home after a busy holiday travel weekend. Wintry weather, coupled with staff shortages and growing concern over the omicron coronavirus variant caused major...
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

The world's safest airline for 2022 revealed, and it's largely influenced by COVID safety

At a time when another COVID-19 surge clouds over traveling, the value of airline safety is at an all-time high. The focus on safety around the virus is reflected in AirlineRatings.com's annual list of the world's safest airlines, with some significant changes seen in 2021. Across the board, the second year of the pandemic showed continued low numbers of passengers on flights taking the skies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

Airlines cancel more than 3,000 flights Monday because of weather and coronavirus

This is supposed to be a year of revival for airlines. It’s off to a rough start. The industry ended an already messy holiday season with thousands more flight cancellations as companies struggled to deal with bad weather and keep planes and airports staffed because of a surge in coronavirus infections. More than 8,000 flights in the United States were canceled from Saturday through Monday, affecting more than 1 in 10 scheduled flights, according to FlightAware, a tracking service.
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

Here's who to blame for airlines' cancellation chaos

A surge in Covid cases and severe winter storms created a miserable holiday travel season for hundreds of thousands of stranded airline passengers. But airlines' staffing cuts were also to blame for the 20,000 US flight that have been canceled over the last two weeks. Airlines went into the busiest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Omicron doubles Covid risk on planes, medical adviser to major airlines warns ahead of holidays

The medical adviser to some of the country’s largest airlines and dozens more around the world is warning that the transmissibility of the Omicron variant means that travellers on flights face a greater risk of Covid-19 infection than ever before.Dr David Powell, medical adviser to International Air Transport Association, made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg News published on Wednesday. The organisation represents a number of major airlines around the world, including United Airlines and American Airlines in the US.In the interview, Mr Powell said that the likelihood of catching Covid-19 on a flight was now about “two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

