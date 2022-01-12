ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD officer killed while house hunting with girlfriend on day off

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

T he Los Angeles Police Department is mourning one of its own after an off-duty officer was fatally shot while house hunting with his girlfriend on Monday.

Officer Fernando Uriel Arroyos, 27, was looking at homes with his girlfriend in the 1700 block of East 87th Street when they were approached by suspected robbers, two of whom opened fire on the couple, police told NBC4 . While exchanging gunfire, Arroyos was shot and later succumbed to his injuries.

"We mourn the loss of Officer Fernando Uriel Arroyos who was killed while off-duty in a senseless act of violence," the LAPD tweeted.

FIVE ADDITIONAL STATES PASS LAWS TO MAKE MILITARY RETIREMENT INCOMES TAX-FREE

Arroyos was a three-year veteran of the department and had a "life full of promise," according to the Los Angeles Police Protective League.

The LAPD said five people have been detained in relation to the investigation, including three males and two females, but none have been charged with his murder, the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“This man died a hero trying to defend himself and his girlfriend," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a press conference.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
blavity.com

Rapper J $tash Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend In Front Of Her 3 Kids Before Killing Himself

Rapper J $tash allegedly killed his girlfriend as her three children watched before turning the gun on himself, People reports. The rapper, whose real name is Justin Joseph, allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend Jeanette Gallegos, 27, in Temple City, California. According to the New York Post, the couple got into an argument before Joseph led Gallegos into her bedroom, where police found their bodies.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
KTLA

LAPD captain whose home was raided sues city over gun store scandal

A high-ranking Los Angeles police captain has sued the city of L.A. and the nonprofit gun store that operates out of its police academy, alleging he was unjustly “swept up” in an embarrassing gun theft scandal due to their collective negligence and malfeasance. Capt. Jonathan Tom, commanding officer of the LAPD’s West L.A. division, claimed […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
spectrumnews1.com

Four arrested in connection with fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Four people have now been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer, authorities said Wednesday. The officer, 27-year-old Fernando Arroyos, a three-year veteran of the LAPD, was shot about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an apparent exchange of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Miami Herald

Armed with siren and fake guns, teen caught impersonating officer, California cops say

An 18-year-old Ohio man was arrested and accused of impersonating a police officer and misusing police equipment, police in California said. Police apprehended Rudy Reed, of Toledo, on Dec. 15 when they conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Crown Victoria, according to a news release from the Victorville Police Department. They found that the car was an unmarked sheriff’s patrol car and had features of law enforcement vehicles, including sirens, emergency lights, antennas and a dash-cam.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Mayor#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Murder#Lapdhq#Lapd Police
TMZ.com

Celebs Pay Funeral Expenses of 14-Year-Old Killed by LAPD

A number of celebrities have reached out to the family of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the 14-year-old who was shot and killed during the standoff at an L.A. Burlington Coat Factory, offering to pay their funeral expenses. The family's lawyer, Ben Crump, tells TMZ celebs in the Hispanic community and beyond have...
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Off-duty LAPD officer shot in South L.A.

Breaking news update: An off-duty Los Angeles police officer has died after being shot in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in South Los Angeles, authorities confirmed. Further updates can be found by following the link below. Off-duty officer shot and killed in South L.A.; search continues for suspects Original post: An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

LAPD releases surveillance footage showing killing of 14-year-old bystander in clothing store dressing room

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday released the surveillance video of a fatal shooting inside a store in North Hollywood, in which two people — a 14-year-old bystander and a suspect — were shot dead in police firing.The teenager, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was in the trial room of a Burlington store trying on a quinceanera—the celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday—dress with her mother last Thursday when a man was assaulting people outside. The police fired at him three times, but one bullet went through a drywall behind him and struck the girl instead. The incident has sparked concerns about...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

LA police to release video after killing teen bystander

The Los Angeles police chief has pledged to release video Monday of a shooting last week where a 14-year-old girl was killed when officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and struck the girl as she was in a clothing store dressing room.Police also fatally shot the suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, Thursday morning at a Burlington store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles County coroner identified the girl, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, and Elena Lopez. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the agency would release 911 calls, radio...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Police shoot dead 14-year-old girl in store dressing room while opening fire in pursuit of assault suspect

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by police who opened fire in a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect.The girl, whose name has not been released, was killed just before noon on Thursday while she was in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived at the store responding to a call about a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon, Captain Stacy Spell told a news conference.Mr Spell said police began firing when they saw the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy