LAPD officer killed while house hunting with girlfriend on day off

T he Los Angeles Police Department is mourning one of its own after an off-duty officer was fatally shot while house hunting with his girlfriend on Monday.

Officer Fernando Uriel Arroyos, 27, was looking at homes with his girlfriend in the 1700 block of East 87th Street when they were approached by suspected robbers, two of whom opened fire on the couple, police told NBC4 . While exchanging gunfire, Arroyos was shot and later succumbed to his injuries.

"We mourn the loss of Officer Fernando Uriel Arroyos who was killed while off-duty in a senseless act of violence," the LAPD tweeted.

Arroyos was a three-year veteran of the department and had a "life full of promise," according to the Los Angeles Police Protective League.

The LAPD said five people have been detained in relation to the investigation, including three males and two females, but none have been charged with his murder, the outlet reported.

“This man died a hero trying to defend himself and his girlfriend," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a press conference.

