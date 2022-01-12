ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

ALERT: Idaho Could Eliminate Property Tax

By Bill Colley
 1 day ago
Can't solve our property tax conundrum? Then eliminate the property tax. State Representative Dorothy Moon joined me on Magic Valley This Morning just 12 hours after a group of her colleagues floated the notion. While I believe it's a long shot, other taxes could be raised or created to offset the...

