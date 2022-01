The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts starts on January 14th — that’s THIS Friday, people!!. It will run until February 21st, 2022, and feature special food, performances from artists, a scavenger hunt, and the work of some incredible artists scattered around the park. We’re really looking forward to trying out the food this year, as there are a few new booths, and now, some of the menus are already out in EPCOT, so we can check out the prices!

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO