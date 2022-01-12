ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal workers must be vaccinated or get weekly testing

Virus Outbreak Universal-Vaccines FILE - Signs about social distancing and other protocols are seen about the theme park as guests walk by at Universal Orlando Resort Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Company officials said Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 that workers at Universal’s theme parks must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or be required to take a test every week. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Starting next month, workers at Universal Orlando's theme parks will have to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing in order to comply with federal guidelines, company officials said Wednesday.

A majority of workers already are vaccinated. The new policy doesn't affect guests.

Under federal regulations that took effect Monday, companies with 100 or more employees must require workers to be vaccinated or mandate unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly COVID testing. The regulations are being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Workers at Universal’s theme parks must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or be required to take a test every week, Universal officials said in a statement. They said the company initially will provide free, onsite testing.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members has been our ongoing focus during the pandemic,” the statement said. “We will also be monitoring legal action involving these regulations by a variety of state and private interests and will adapt accordingly if there are changes."

Last fall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure prohibiting private businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear. The federal law trumps Florida's.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
Teachers confront half-empty classrooms as virus surges

Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus. The widespread absences have only added to the difficulty of keeping students on...
EDUCATION
CDC COVID-19 guidance to become optional for cruise lines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for cruise lines will expire on Saturday, allowing those in the cruise business to choose whether they want to operate under the agency’s guidance on sailing or not. The agency’s “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order,” which cruise lines have operated under...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B

BOSTON — (AP) — Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices. The settlement with 39 state attorneys...
EDUCATION
GoFundMe acquires nonprofit fundraising platform Classy

The crowdfunding platform GoFundMe announced Thursday that it has signed a deal to acquire the nonprofit fundraising company Classy, a move that will help the largest crowdfunding site further increase its influence in the philanthropic sector. Under the agreement, Classy will become a subsidiary of GoFundMe and the two will...
CHARITIES
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Ruling raises new questions about remote testimony in court

An overturned conviction in Missouri is raising new questions about video testimony in criminal court cases nationwide, and the ruling could have ripple effects through a justice system increasingly reliant on remote technology as it struggles with a backlog of cases during the coronavirus pandemic. Missouri's highest court on Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Justices order new trials for death row inmates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday ordered new trials for two Death Row inmates, including for a man convicted in the murders of a Broward County couple after his mother provided key testimony. In somewhat-unusual moves, justices overturned the convictions of Peter Avsenew in the 2010...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Months after requesting documents from more than a dozen social platforms, the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas targeting Twitter, Meta, Reddit and YouTube after lawmakers said the companies' initial responses were inadequate. The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, demanded records...
CONGRESS & COURTS
