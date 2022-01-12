ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Fauci Caught Calling Senator a "Moron" on Hot Mic

The Independent

Fauci news – live: ​​US ‘hitting Omicron peak’ as scientists plead for politicians to leave top doctor alone

Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Senator Roger Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form on Tuesday.Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”. The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies”...
The Independent

‘You are distorting everything about me’: Fauci tears into Rand Paul for using ‘pandemic for political gain’ with personal attacks

Dr Anthony Fauci came to blows with Rand Paul during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, accusing the lawmaker of “distorting everything about me”.Tensions between the pair boiled over as Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined other top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.When Mr Paul asked Dr Fauci why he disagreed with scientists who say Covid-19 originated in a lab, Dr Fauci asserted that the senator was distorting the content of an email in which he says the expert attacked...
Shore News Network

Watch Ted Cruz savage PBS reporter asking him why he’s not wearing a mask at the podium

WASHINGTON, DC – Texas Senator Ted Cruz completely wrecked a PBS reported who asked him why he’s not wearing a mask. The firebrand Senator then savaged the reporter asking why the press doesn’t ask President Joe Biden or Jen Psaki why they don’t wear masks at the podium. Biden then went on to criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci’s complete inconsistency on wearing masks during the pandemic.
kurv.com

Fauci Warns Everyone Will Get COVID After Hearing

The top expert on coronavirus is warning just about everybody will get infected at some point. But Dr. Anthony Fauci points out those who are vaccinated and boosted will most likely escape severe symptoms. He made the comments Tuesday after testifying in a tense Senate hearing over the response to new variants.
WEHT/WTVW

“Dangerous” claim provokes Sen. Rand Paul into challenging Dr. Fauci

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci for making an “authoritarian claim” that he unilaterally represents science. The challenge comes nearly two months after Dr. Fauci made a statement during an interview in late November last year. Rand Paul made the following comments in regards to that statement: “The idea that a government […]
The Independent

Fauci warns of ‘urgent need’ for super vaccine as other variants emerge

Dr Anthony Fauci warned at a Senate committee hearing that the US faced an “urgent need” for a so-called super vaccine that would be more effective at preventing new variants of Covid-19 and other coronaviruses.“Looking ahead in the context of the inevitable continual emergence of new variants, the importance of developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine, namely one that would be effective against all SARS-COVID-2 variants, and ultimately against all coronaviruses, becomes even more apparent,” he told the senators on Tuesday.He added that there was an “urgent need for such an effort”, and added that NIAID was making significant progress on...
FOX 28 Spokane

Senator Patty Murray breaks up tense exchange between Dr. Fauci and Senator Rand Paul

WASHINGTON D.C. – Top health officials were on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning for a senate hearing on COVID response. White House medical advisory Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testified to the Senate HELP Committee, which is chaired by Senator Patty Murray. The hearing came just after a new federal vaccine mandate was enacted for private companies with more than 100 employees.
The Independent

Rand Paul calls Fauci ‘juvenile’ for linking him to death threats

Senator Rand Paul has been blasted as “unbalanced” and “delusional” after he doubled down with a new attack on Dr Anthony Fauci following a Senate committee hearing.The Republican senator, who was accused of “distorting” facts about the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director on Tuesday, told Fox News in following interview that Dr Fauci was “juvenile” for blaming him for death threats. “So, he’s blaming me for a death threat,” Mr Paul told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “But when we [a Republican member of Congress] were shot at by a Bernie Sanders supporter, not one Republican...
