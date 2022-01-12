VIDEO: Fauci Caught Calling Senator a "Moron" on Hot Mic

Dr Anthony Fauci warned at a Senate committee hearing that the US faced an “urgent need” for a so-called super vaccine that would be more effective at preventing new variants of Covid-19 and other coronaviruses.“Looking ahead in the context of the inevitable continual emergence of new variants, the importance of developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine, namely one that would be effective against all SARS-COVID-2 variants, and ultimately against all coronaviruses, becomes even more apparent,” he told the senators on Tuesday.He added that there was an “urgent need for such an effort”, and added that NIAID was making significant progress on...

