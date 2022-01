With all that kids face in going to school, therapy dogs are being brought in to help in comforting children. Being a dog owner, I can directly see how a dog can bring comfort and companionship. I live by myself, my dog is always glad to see me no matter what my day was like. I often find comfort in caring for the dog and even someone to talk to sometimes if that makes any sense.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO