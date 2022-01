It's time to retire the phrase "business as usual"—or at least, call it into question. The saying, often used to encourage employees to keep calm and carry on during times of change, undermines just how monumentally the pandemic has changed the workplace. In 2020 alone, the pandemic caused an extra 200,000 businesses to close than in pre-pandemic years, and an estimated 9.6 million people were unemployed due to COVID-19-related business closures or struggles. The companies that stayed open largely transitioned to remote work, leading to an estimated one in four Americans working from home in 2021.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO