Disney Springs is home to many incredible restaurants, and you probably haven’t tried all of them. Wine Bar George is one of the most popular restaurants in Disney Springs, frequented by both locals AND tourists. In fact, it’s gotten so popular that it can be downright hard to get a reservation at times! Jaleo, a lesser-known Disney Springs restaurant focused on Spanish tapas, actually checks a lot of the same boxes though! While both restaurants sound quite different, they have a number of things in common, and if you’re a Wine Bar George fan in the mood to be a little more adventurous, here’s why you might also enjoy Jaleo.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO