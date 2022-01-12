Sabres lose Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Malcolm Subban to injuries

Goaltenders Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban will both miss time after sustaining injuries during Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team announced Wednesday.

Luukkonen is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. He started and completed the first period but did not return for the second. Subban, who played the second and third periods in relief, is listed as month to month with an upper-body injury.

Lightning forward Patrick Maroon fell over the top of Subban during the second period. He was assessed a minor penalty for goaltender interference.

Buffalo added two goalies to the active roster before practice, signing Rochester Americans goaltender Michael Houser to a one-year NHL contract and recalling Aaron Dell from the Amerks. Dustin Tokarski – who has yet to return to the lineup due to lingering effects of COVID-19 – also continued to practice.

Tokarski entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Dec. 2. He returned to practice on Dec. 27.

Houser, 29, made his NHL debut last season, winning his first two starts. He went 2-2-0 with a .901 save percentage and a 3.46 goals-against average in four games.

Dell signed a one-year contract with Buffalo this offseason and has appeared in seven games for the Sabres.

The Sabres are also without opening-night goaltender Craig Anderson, who is listed as month to month with an upper-body injury. Anderson has been out since Nov. 2.

