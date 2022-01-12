ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evander Kane signing on hold due to league investigation?

By Chelena Goldman
 1 day ago
Evander Kane Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn't look like Evander Kane is going to suit up for a new NHL team quite as quickly as his agent suggested he would.

Just one day after Kane's agent Dan Milstein said multiple teams were showing interest in the troubled winger, Sportsnet's Elliott Friedman reported via Twitter the league is investigating whether Kane broke COVID-19 protocol — again — when he crossed the U.S.-Canadian border in December.

A league investigation would, naturally, put a wrench in Kane's plans to sign with a new club as teams wait to see what the NHL has to say.

Kane's contract with the San Jose Sharks was terminated last weekend with the team stating his breach of health and safety protocols spelled out in his contract as the cause. While there has been plenty of drama surrounding Kane for the past couple of years, the latest infraction appears to be what really pushed the Sharks over the edge.

Milstein was quite vocal early this week, telling The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun multiple teams inquired about Kane and that the 30-year-old forward could have a new contract by next weekend.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced the Edmonton Oilers were the front-runners to sign Kane, with GM Ken Holland catching plenty of guff for saying he believes in "second chances" — while many believe Kane ran out of chances a long time ago.

Kane was suspended for 21 games at the start of the season for using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. He was also investigated prior to the start of the season after his estranged wife alleged he had been betting on hockey and was throwing Sharks games to turn a profit.

