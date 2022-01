When the discussion about “Being the Ricardos” is brought up, most people talk about the casting controversy surrounding Aaron Sorkin’s picks to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, respectively. A lot has already been made about the Bardem/Arnaz situation, but apparently, there’s a bit more to the Kidman situation than just fans being upset over her being chosen. In fact, well before Kidman was attached and before Aaron Sorkin was brought on to write and direct, there was another A-lister signed to take on the lead role in the film—Cate Blanchett.

