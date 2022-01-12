Sunny and Warmer to End the Week Before More Big Weekend Changes!

Chilly Friday morning with lows mostly in the 40s. Not seeing frost like we saw this morning on the Northshore. Sunny Friday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Few more clouds in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy and a little warmer Saturday with increasing rain chances and a few storms. Severe weather is not expected. Gale Watch Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. Winds shifting W to NW 25-30 knots and seas building as high as 18 feet along the Coast. Lows Sunday low 30s. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Cloudy. Snow flurries possible Northshore. Some models show potential of some lake effect snow along South Shore of the lake. This is a low chance, but something to monitor. Sunny and breezy Martin Luther King, Jr. day. Highs upper 50s.
