Sunny and Warmer to End the Week Before More Big Weekend Changes!

Some patchy frost is possible on the Northshore in the morning with lows in the mid 30s. Some clouds will briefly move through overnight, but looks like they will move through fast enough that they will not prevent temps from dropping. Clouds at night tend to prevent temperatures from dropping as much. Lows on the South Shore will dip into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Sunny skies forecast Thursday with highs in the mid 60s to near 70. Mostly sunny Friday. Highs mid 60s to near 70. Rain chances go up Saturday with a strong cold front moving through the area. Windy weather too. The high will depend on when the front moves through. Cold and windy Sunday. Highs will be near 50. There is the potential for some snow in the North portion of the Northshore Sunday morning. Sunny, cool and breezy Monday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO