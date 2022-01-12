ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny and Warmer to End the Week Before More Big Weekend Changes!

By Devon Lucie
WDSU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudy skies dropped in today and will clear by this evening. That will set the stage for another cold night where some over the North Shore will be awfully close to freezing, so look out for a frosty morning there! Even lows over the South Shore will will be quite cold...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Bitter Cold, Another Powerful Storm On Horizon For Weekend After Brief Reprieve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Highs will top out slightly above average Thursday, and conditions will stay mostly calm before bitter cold returns and a powerful storm arrives this weekend. Day time highs in and around the city will be around 47 degrees with scattered clouds. An arctic cold front is set to drop in Friday afternoon leading to  gusty winds and plummeting temperatures. Temperatures are scheduled to drop some 30 degrees and wind chills will fall into the teens by Friday evening. Expect a frigid start to the weekend with sub-zero wind chills, likely region-wide. Dangerous cold will develop in the Poconos with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking weekend winter storm in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The next couple of days remain quiet until the next winter storm moves into Maryland. Thursday and Friday remain milder with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A dry cold front will then drop temperatures by the start of the weekend and set Maryland up for it's next chance for winter weather.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Skies, Warmer Temperatures, And Light Rain On Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – GFS model data has been consistent over the past 30 hours, showing enough snow to expect winter storm watches to be issued sometime on Saturday morning. At this point, we are continuing to monitor data coming in. I can tell you that the Euro model has jumped on a similar track as the GFS. The Canadian model has really pulled back on snow for our region, pushing the track to the east coast. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos While it doesn’t drive our forecast,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDSU

Cold in the morning!

Some patchy frost is possible on the Northshore in the morning with lows in the mid 30s. Some clouds will briefly move through overnight, but looks like they will move through fast enough that they will not prevent temps from dropping. Clouds at night tend to prevent temperatures from dropping as much. Lows on the South Shore will dip into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Sunny skies forecast Thursday with highs in the mid 60s to near 70. Mostly sunny Friday. Highs mid 60s to near 70. Rain chances go up Saturday with a strong cold front moving through the area. Windy weather too. The high will depend on when the front moves through. Cold and windy Sunday. Highs will be near 50. There is the potential for some snow in the North portion of the Northshore Sunday morning. Sunny, cool and breezy Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

Sunny with warmer temperatures

VICTORIA , Texas-: Today: Sunny skies after some areas of early morning fog with light winds while temperatures stay above average. High: 73 degrees. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. A 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday Night: Clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 44...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Telegram

More snow chances to end the week.

Thursday will bring chances of flurries for the area with highs staying in the 20s once again. Friday brings more snow chances with highs dropping to the mid-teens with an east breeze. This weekend brings more chances of light snow. Next week, the sun comes out, with highs in the...
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Really cold and windy Sunday

Chilly Friday morning with lows mostly in the 40s. Not seeing frost like we saw this morning on the Northshore. Sunny Friday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Few more clouds in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy and a little warmer Saturday with increasing rain chances and a few storms. Severe weather is not expected. Gale Watch Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. Winds shifting W to NW 25-30 knots and seas building as high as 18 feet along the Coast. Lows Sunday low 30s. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Cloudy. Snow flurries possible Northshore. Some models show potential of some lake effect snow along South Shore of the lake. This is a low chance, but something to monitor. Sunny and breezy Martin Luther King, Jr. day. Highs upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy