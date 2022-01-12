John Mara’s Comment About Joe Judge Is Going Viral

The Monday after the last week of the NFL season is also known as “Black Monday.” This is due to the firings of Head Coach’s and General Managers across the NFL. To many Giants fans dismay, Big Blue did not really take part in Black Monday. They let their now former General Manager, Dave Gettleman, “retire”, after 4 losing seasons rather than fire him. Although many fans wanted to see him fired, his retiring did lead to the start of the Giant’s General Manger search of candidates across the NFL. What came off as a bit confusing, was the Giants handling of Head Coach Joe Judge. Judge did not speak to the media yesterday, and in Co-Owner’s John Mara and Steve Tisch’s press releases, there was no mention of Coach Judge. When player’s spoke, they said that Judge had just led a team meeting that left them under the impression that he was coming back. Josina Anderson released a report backing this up, but then by the end of the day, Mike Garafolo reported that ownership was going to let the new General Manager decide on who the Head Coach is going to be. So that begs the question:

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO