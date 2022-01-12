ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

John Mara’s Comment About Joe Judge Is Going Viral

By Chris Rosvoglou
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday night, the New York Giants officially parted ways with head coach Joe Judge. It was a move that fans have been hoping for since December. Shortly after the decision was made, Giants owner John Mara explained his thought process behind letting Judge go. “I said before...

Related
Bleacher Report

John Mara on Giants' 2021 Season Under Joe Judge: Each Week Things Got Worse

One day after Joe Judge was relieved of his duties as head coach, New York Giants CEO John Mara didn't mince words about how bad things got during the 2021 season. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Mara had an honest response when asked if this was as bad as things have gotten during his tenure with the Giants.
NFL
Big Blue View

John Mara explains Chris Mara’s front office role, more takeaways

New York Giants co-owner John Mara strongly rebutted charges of nepotism and his family having too heavy of a hand in the inner workings of the front office during a virtual news conference on Tuesday. Mara was alternately testy about questions regarding the role of family members, particularly Chris Mara...
NFL
Trentonian

GREG JOHNSON: Giants finally have wide GM search, but John Mara’s nepotism is concerning

On one hand, it’s silly for anyone to question how John Mara does business. The Giants are the NFL’s second-most valuable franchise at $4.3 billion, according to Forbes, and Mara’s family has a 50 percent ownership stake. So it’s understandable that with such a large investment, the team president wants to control how his team operates.
NFL
New York Sports Nation

Giants Ownership is Adding an Unnecessary Dynamic to a GM Search that SHOULD be Completely Unbiased

The Monday after the last week of the NFL season is also known as “Black Monday.” This is due to the firings of Head Coach’s and General Managers across the NFL. To many Giants fans dismay, Big Blue did not really take part in Black Monday. They let their now former General Manager, Dave Gettleman, “retire”, after 4 losing seasons rather than fire him. Although many fans wanted to see him fired, his retiring did lead to the start of the Giant’s General Manger search of candidates across the NFL. What came off as a bit confusing, was the Giants handling of Head Coach Joe Judge. Judge did not speak to the media yesterday, and in Co-Owner’s John Mara and Steve Tisch’s press releases, there was no mention of Coach Judge. When player’s spoke, they said that Judge had just led a team meeting that left them under the impression that he was coming back. Josina Anderson released a report backing this up, but then by the end of the day, Mike Garafolo reported that ownership was going to let the new General Manager decide on who the Head Coach is going to be. So that begs the question:
NFL
NJ.com

Here’s why John Mara says Giants fired Joe Judge — and who will lead process to find his replacement

The Giants fired Joe Judge as their head coach on Tuesday after only two seasons, just as they did with Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo before him. So now co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch are leaving it to the next general manager — not hired yet — to try again to find a coach to lead the Giants out of the abyss. Clearly, after multiple days of meeting with Judge, they didn’t think he was the man for the job. Now, they’ll be hiring their fifth head coach in eight seasons.
NFL
NJ.com

Giants fire Joe Judge after 2 failed seasons | So what now, as John Mara also seeks new GM to replace Dave Gettleman?

Joe Judge spent a lot of time talking recently — in an obvious attempt to convince co-owner John Mara, through his press conference spiels, that he deserved a third season. Mara didn’t buy it. Nor was he convinced by his end-of-season meetings with Judge, as he let Judge’s fate remain uncertain while the Giants’ general manager search began.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to John Mara’s press conference

It has not been a good week for wealthy old-money families who run iconic NFL franchises, for once. First, Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey failed to inspire any confidence in the fanbase while also letting people know his mommy, the team’s owner, was very disappointed. Now comes John Mara, the co-owner of the New York Giants, who stepped behind the podium on Wednesday to discuss the team’s decision to fire head coach Joe Judge and how he thinks the once-proud franchise can return to glory.
NFL
