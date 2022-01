On Saturday, the San Jose Sharks placed Evander Kane on unconditional waivers in order to terminate his contract. Given the drama surrounding him, as well as the fact that he still had three more seasons after this on his deal that carried a cap hit of $7 million, the fact he went unclaimed surprised absolutely no one. However, now that he is an unrestricted free agent, there are reports that several teams have reached out to his agent.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO