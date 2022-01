Cumberland Additive has secured incentives to move into a facility in the Pecan 130 Business Park. The company plans to add dozens of jobs at its new, bigger location, and even to expand services. Cumberland provides parts for the aerospace, defense and space industries. This story explains what the company must do to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of subsidies. It also contains our latest list of local manufacturing companies.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO