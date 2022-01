Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has ordered a 30-day state of emergency after Covid-related hospitalisations spiked 500 per cent over the last few weeks. Mr Hogan told Marylanders to expect the next four to six weeks to be the “most challenging”.“From day one of the crisis. I have told it to you straight, and so the truth is that the next four to six weeks will be the most challenging time of the entire pandemic,” Mr Hogan said during a news conference Tuesday morning.The governor said 1,000 National Guard members would be activated to assist with testing. The Guardsmen will...

