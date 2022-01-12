ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China hosts string of Gulf officials in sign of growing influence

By Barak Ravid
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain and the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council are all visiting China this week for talks on boosting trade and security cooperation. Why it matters: The flurry of visits by Gulf officials is part of China’s push for deeper...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why didn't China send troops to aid Kazakhstan?

China gave strong verbal backing to Kazakhstan’s leader for his deadly crackdown to quell violent unrest, but stood aside as Russia sent in special forces troops. Resource-rich Kazakhstan on China's western border, has economic and strategic importance for Beijing and is an important link in its “Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative to expand its global trade and political influence in rivalry with the U.S. and its allies. China's response to the crisis underscores how it prefers to influence outcomes with verbal assurances and offers of assistance, without committing troops. “The growing closeness between Russia and China means we...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
East Bay Times

MI5: Woman linked to China looking to influence British lawmakers

The United Kingdom’s domestic spy agency has warned British lawmakers that a woman connected to the Chinese Communist Party has been working to interfere in the UK political process. MI5 alleges in an alert that Christine Ching Kui Lee has “acted covertly in coordination” with the United Front Work...
POLITICS
yicaiglobal.com

A Trade Agreement Between China and the Gulf May be the Story of 2022

(Yicai Global) Jan. 12 -- Foreign ministers from four Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain and the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) arrived in Beijing on Monday for a five-day visit. Described by some sources as “historically unprecedented”, analysts have interpreted the delegation as a “positive push” to negotiations over the China-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a proposed deal where talks started as early as 2004 but have failed to make serious progress. The visit is just one of many across what has been a flurry of diplomatic activity from China in the first 10 days of 2022.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East China#Gulf Of Oman#Iran#Eastern China#Uae#Cnn#The Wall Street Journal#Saudi#Chinese#Uyghurs
Washington Times

How to counter Iran’s growing ties to China

Iran’s theocratic dictatorship, locked into a confrontation with the United States, is drifting into China’s orbit. The Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement signed in Tehran last March and Iran’s joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in September underscore the expansion of political, economic and strategic ties between the two regimes.
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

People Think China Launched an ‘Artificial Sun’ Into the Sky

Just before the New Year, China set a clean energy record by sustaining a nuclear fusion reaction at 185 million degrees Fahrenheit for more than 17 minutes using its “artificial sun.”. That’s exciting news for humanity’s abundant clean energy future, but if you spent any time on the internet...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
BBC

China and Taiwan: A really simple guide to a growing conflict

Pressure between China and Taiwan has been building, with the past year seeing a record number of Chinese warplane incursions sent into Taiwan's air defence zone. At the heart of this is the issue of reunification. China's President Xi Jinping has said "reunification" with Taiwan "must be fulfilled" - and...
POLITICS
Reuters

China meeting Gulf, Iran, Turkey foreign ministers in quick order

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Gulf, Iran and Turkey were separately heading to China this week for talks, China's foreign ministry said, while discussions were under way in Vienna on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and the...
CHINA
creators.com

Chinese Communists Lied And Hong Kong Died

In late December, the Voice of America reported that Hong Kong's Dec. 19, 2021, election had "almost completely eliminated pro-democracy voices from the former British colony's Legislative Council" — colloquially called the Legco. VOA's evidence: pro-Beijing candidates and their local allies took 89 of the council's 90 seats. I...
CHINA
Nature.com

Influencing factors and reduction of domestic solid waste at university dormitory in Shanghai, China

Increasing domestic solid waste (DSW) is becoming one of the most serious challenges for city and regional environment. As an epitome of the society, the investigation on the influencing factors and reduction of DSW of university students can not only provide policy suggestions for the waste management in the university campus, but also can achieve demonstration effect to other communities due to its high social status and wide impacts. This research combined direct weighing, questionnaire surveys, and regression analysis to quantify the influencing factors of DSW at East China Normal University's dormitory in Shanghai. Direct weighting and questionnaire survey were conducted in 112 randomly selected dormitory rooms. Totally 523 valid questionnaires were collected. It is found that the average waste generation was 0.275Â kg/day/cap, in which residual waste accounted for 64% of total, followed by household food waste (29%), and recyclable waste (7%). Regressions based on ordinary least square method suggested that students' attitude towards waste played the most important role in affecting the waste reduction with its elasticity"‰âˆ’"‰0.195. Lower educational level and better financial condition would lead to more waste generation, whose elasticity was 0.148 and 0.098 respectively. The influences of gender and major varied from waste types. Policies implications for university administration departments for sustainable waste and resource management include developing personalized and humanized waste management policies, enhancing environmental awareness through diverse educational activities, and expanding the publicity role of campus cultural activities on waste reduction.
CHINA
Reuters

Iran foreign minister to discuss strategic agreement with China

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit China by the end of the week to discuss the 25-year cooperation agreement signed by the two countries, the spokesman of the foreign ministry told a news conference in Tehran on Monday. China and Iran signed in March...
POLITICS
Washington Times

Back Taiwan as China grows bolder

As China grows stronger and bolder, Washington must end its decades-long policy of strategic ambiguity if America’s integrated deterrence is to have any hope of success. Without adequate hard power, no measure of diplomacy or economic statecraft will convince China not to attack a democratic Taiwan. Merely acknowledging the China threat is no longer good enough. The United States needs to stand up to a rival such as China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
75K+
Followers
32K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy