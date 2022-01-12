ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

All citizens should have voting rights. It’s a moral issue at the heart of being American

Island Packet Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it’s true that there were no voting machines in the times of the Torah, the Israelites voted on whether they would embrace the principles God presented at Mount Sinai as a blueprint for living a holy life. In Exodus 24:7 it is written, “Then Moses took the...

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kyrsten Sinema Says She Opposes Filibuster Rules Changes Needed To Pass Voting Rights Legislation

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reiterated her opposition to changing 60-vote threshold as a way to pass voting rights legislation, underscoring how highly unlikely it is the bills will pass. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has initiated a process to bring the legislation to the floor for debate, but the path likely hinges on ultimately changing the filibuster rules to pass the bills by simple majority. Sinema and another moderate, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), have been unwilling to change the rules without bipartisan buy in, something that isn’t likely to happen. “Eliminating the 60-vote threshold on a party line vote with the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reactions to Biden speech on U.S. voting rights

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Lawmakers and activists reacted on Tuesday to calls by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for passage of U.S. voting rights reforms, including if necessary getting rid of congressional rules that require 60 senators to support most legislation. STACEY ABRAMS, VOTING RIGHTS ACTIVIST AND...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

'Special Report' All-Star Panel on Biden's voting rights speech

This is a rush transcript of "Special Report with Bret Baier" on January 12, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. BRET BAIER: We're going to bring in our panel early tonight. Guy Benson political editor at Townhall.com, hosted The Guy Benson Show on Fox radio. Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief at USA Today and former Education Secretary Bill Bennett.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

58% of Americans believe US democracy in danger of collapse: poll

One year after the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, six out of 10 Americans believe the country's democracy is in danger of collapse, according to a poll released Wednesday. Seventy-six percent of those surveyed in the poll by Quinnipiac University said they think political instability in the United States is a bigger danger than foreign threats. A majority of those polled -- 58 percent -- said they think the nation's democracy is in danger of collapse. Thirty-seven percent disagreed. Fifty-three percent meanwhile said they expect political divisions in the country to worsen over their lifetime.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Voting Machines#African Americans#United States#American#Torah#Israelites#Hebrews#Democratic#Senate
insidernj.com

Payne, Jr. Helps Pass the Freedom to Vote: John Lewis Act to Protect Voting Rights for all Americans

Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr. helped pass the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act of 2021 today to protect voting rights and improve voting access for all Americans. The bill (H.R. 5746) would establish a national standard for voting, end partisan gerrymandering of Congressional districts, make Election Day a national holiday, and protect popular voting practices, such as same-day voter registration and early voting options. It includes the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which requires states with a history of federal voting law violations to get permission from the federal government before they can change their local voting laws. Specifically, it would stop states from passing laws to target and limit the voting rights of American minorities, such as African Americans. It passed the U.S. House of Representatives last August.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

King’s daughter slams twisting of critical race theory

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter used an address Monday to push for federal voting rights legislation and slam the twisting of critical race theory to create what she called “false narratives.” Rev. Bernice King said there is a “very urgent need” for voting legislation, and that it is “crucial to humanity across the globe that […] The post King’s daughter slams twisting of critical race theory appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Religion
wirx.com

Upton Discusses Voting Rights Legislation

Congressman Fred Upton this week predicted a tough road ahead for voting rights legislation being pushed by President Joe Biden. Upton told us Tuesday a slightly different version of the Senate bill already passed in the House without his support. “It included campaign funding from the federal side, matching funds,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama pens letter pledging to 'recruit and train' at least 100,000 volunteers to ramp up voter registration ahead of 2022 midterms and calls on Democrats to ‘vote like the future of our democracy depends on it’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is wading into the contentious waters of the 2022 midterm election cycle, urging her fellow Democrats to 'vote like the future of our democracy depends on it' in an open letter published Sunday. The popular presidential spouse took out a full-page ad in the New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy