Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd Is ‘Trying to Convince’ Fiance Zach Davis to Have Another Child: I Have ‘Baby Fever’

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Baby No. 3? Cheyenne Floyd has changed her mind about having another child.

“I’m trying to convince [my fiancé], Zach [Davis], to give me one more, but he said, ‘No,’” the Teen Mom OG star, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 10, while promoting Teen Mom: Girls’ Night and Teen Mom: Family Reunion. “[I have] baby fever, but he shut that down so quick. I need some help convincing him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snNV2_0djqieUr00
Zach Davis and Cheyenne Floyd. Courtesy of Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

The Challenge alum shares son Ace, 7 months, with the 30-year-old realtor, as well as daughter Ryder, 4, with her ex Cory Wharton. The Los Angeles native previously told Us that a third baby was not in the cards.

“I’m done,” Floyd said in January 2021. “I swear. I’m done. I keep on saying I am. I’ve grown a boy, like, what else do you want from me? … I really feel like two is the perfect number. … I just want to heal nicely. This is the end for me.”

The MTV personality noted at the time that Davis thought she’d “want another one” in two years.

Floyd and her partner are having “a lot of fun” raising her two kids, she told Us on Monday, going on to say that her coparenting relationship with Wharton, also 30, is going “fine.”

The Hampton University grad explained, “I feel like coparenting is, like, an ongoing evolution of trying to figure out what’s going. And then as soon as you feel like you’ve got it, there’s something else thrown in. But I mean, as long as we’re communicating and Ryder’s happy, that’s all we really care about. That’s very evident. Ryder lives her best life. She’s fine, so we’re fine.”

Wharton has another daughter Mila, 20 months, with his partner, Taylor Selfridge. The Ex on the Beach alum, 27, exclusively told Us in April 2019 that she and Floyd are “cordial” while coparenting.

“We both understand that there has to be mutual respect for each other,” the Oregon native explained at the time. “I met Cheyenne over a year ago, so it wasn’t new to me to see her. Of course, it’s somewhat awkward but her and I have talked, and there’s no drama between us.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night air on MTV Tuesdays at 8 and 9 p.m. ET, respectively.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

