Winter finally got a kick start with last weekend's ice storm, and a good-sized snowfall could finally be coming our way as we head into next week. When it comes to getting what we would consider a big storm in Albany this winter, seeing will be believing, right? We have either had near misses with storms grazing us here in the Capital Region, or we have ended up just getting a mish-mosh of precipitation like the ice storm we got a few days ago.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO