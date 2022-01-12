ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

U.S. Purchases 600K Doses of New Antibody Treatment Amid Omicron Surge

cheddar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States purchased over 600,000 doses of a monoclonal antibody treatment from Glaxosmithkline and...

cheddar.com

Comments / 1

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical Daily

Omicron: 3 Promising Treatments To Turn To When Sick With New Variant Of Concern

The omicron variant is now the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the U.S. With this latest development in the ongoing pandemic, many people fear the aftermath of omicron’s sudden and faster takeover than the delta variant. However, experts are also confident that certain treatments can effectively cure the infection caused by the virus. Below are three of them.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Doses#Antibody#Glaxosmithkline#Covid#Vir Biotechnology#Stamford Health#Cheddar
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline to ship 600,000 more doses of COVID treatment sotrovimab to U.S.

GlaxoSmithKline GSK, +0.25% GSK, +1.25% and partner Vir Biotechnology. said Tuesday that the U.S. government will buy 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for early COVID-19 treatment. The extra doses will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022 to the U.S., which has an option to purchase more in the second quarter. The companies now have total binding agreements for 1.7 million doses worldwide. Sotrovimab was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in May 2021 for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in at-risk adults and children 12 and older. Preclinical data has shown sotrovimab is effective against all COVID-19 variants, including delta and omicron.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
onclive.com

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization to Long-Acting Antibody Combo for COVID-19 Prevention

The long-acting antibody combination of tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab has been granted emergency use authorization in the United States for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19. The long-acting antibody combination of tixagevimab (AZD8895) co-packaged with cilgavimab (AZD1061; Evusheld) has been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in the United States for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Biden administration orders 10 million more courses of Pfizer COVID pill

The Biden administration has ordered an additional 10 million doses of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, the company announced Tuesday, doubling the federal government's initial order to 20 million. "We may need even more. That's the estimate we need right now," President Joe Biden said Tuesday, confirming the new order.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

U.S. adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of omicron infections. The Food and Drug Administration authorization of Merck’s molnupiravir comes one day after the agency cleared a competing drug from Pfizer. That pill,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

COVID-19 infections soar in U.S. Congress amid Omicron surge

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress is experiencing an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, with the seven-day positivity rate at a congressional test site surging to 13% from just 1% in late November, the Capitol's attending physician said on Monday. Most coronavirus infections on Capitol Hill have been...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCTV

Gov. DeSantis: State needs additional 30,000 to 40,000 monoclonal antibody treatment doses

MIAMI, Fla. (CBSMiami) – As the Omicron variants surges across the state and the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise, Governor Ron DeSantis said Florida needs at least 30,000 more doses per week than it is receiving through the allocation system to expand capacity at existing monoclonal antibody treatment sites and open new sites to treat 250-300 patients per day at each site.
MIAMI, FL
WJR

CDC Creates New COVID-19 Guidelines Amid Omicron Surge

WASHINGTON DC, January 11, 2021 ~ With so much advice out there on avoiding COVID-19, what steps should we really be taking to stay safe?. 760 WJR Senior News Analyst Marie Osborne brings us up to date on the current CDC guidelines, plus senior state and hospital officials give us the latest from the front lines of the pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

Most monoclonal antibody treatments are not effective at fighting omicron, Duke doctor warns

Durham, N.C. — Duke Health officials said that hospitals are nearing capacity as the omicron variant rapidly spreads through unvaccinated communities. "I really want people to understand what we've faced here," said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease expert with Duke Health. "Because I think it's been somewhat miscommunicated how mild this omicron variant has been. It may be a little more mild for individual cases. But it has not been mild from a hospital point of view because of the sheer volume of people getting sick."
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy