Mountain Heritage High School is inviting a group of international high school students from Germany, Italy Spain, South Korea and Brazil to be a part of the academic school program starting January 2022. We are now seeking Host Families who are willing to open up their hearts and homes to these ambitious students. Our students tend to be very active and share a variety of interests, all from sports, music, arts to literature. They are all super excited to be studying in North Carolina and to be living with an American family. You can host for a full academic year, a semester or just for 4-8 weeks as a ‘welcome family’. And of course, you can choose your own student that will fit your family life style the best. All family dynamics are welcome!

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO