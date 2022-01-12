ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SCDOT preparing for winter weather impacts in the upstate and midlands

By Tim Renaud
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nh75d_0djqiOZL00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the possibility of winter weather across portions of the state.

Areas on the upstate and midlands are more likely to see some snow, ice, or sleet, while the Lowcountry and much of the PeeDee will see cold rain from a storm system that is expected to move across the region on Sunday.

State transportation leaders said they are prepared to “work around the clock” using all available resources to make sure motorists are safe when traveling on roads and bridges if winter weather does impact the Palmetto State.

“We are closely monitoring the forecast for this weekend but rest assured that SCDOT is preparing for a worst-case scenario and will begin pre-treating highways as early as Thursday, Jan. 13,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall.

SCDOT said its employees follow a designated plan in each county. Interstates are a priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters.

The department has about 2,500 employees preparing for the possible winter weather event. They said crews will deploy 60,000 tons of salt where needed along with over 525,000 gallons of salt brine and approximately 275,000 gallons of ice-breaking chemicals.

“SCDOT employees work 12-hour shifts of pre-emptive ice treatments, snow plowing, and spreading salt and other materials to achieve safer, improved road conditions,” the department said.

The department also has contracts in place with private companies to position wreckers along interstates to help avoid any potential backups.

SCDOT encourages drivers to avoid traveling during winter weather events as snow and ice can make conditions hazardous on our roadways.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Crews: 1 injured after car crashes into utility pole in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Around 5:30 a.m., crews were sent to the area of 735 Busy Corner Road for calls of a vehicle versus utility pole incident, according to HCFR. One person was sent to the hospital with […]
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Crews: vehicle found flipped into water in Galivants Ferry

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a vehicle was found flipped into water Monday night in Galivants Ferry. Around 11:53 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the area of 4060 Black Island Road for a single-vehicle crash where the vehicle was flipped over into water, […]
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
WBTW News13

Grand Strand, Pee Dee, North Carolina schools deal with omicron surge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Like many other organizations, schools across the area are dealing with absences and staff quarantines as the omicron variant spreads across the country. “We were prepared for these two weeks,” Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said. “We knew the surge would be coming.” O’Malley said since last week, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Staffing shortage forces Surfside Beach restaurant to temporarily close

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two years into the pandemic, locally owned restaurants are still dealing with the fallout from the shutdown and staffing shortages. Malibu of Surfside has called Surfside Drive home for nearly eight years. The restaurant is family-owned and operated. “My mother started all the recipes with her great aunt,” Giovanni Massari […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scdot#Emergency Shelters#Snow Plowing#Extreme Weather#Columbia#Lowcountry#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Marion County council expresses support for I-73

Editor’s note: A previous version of the story listed a different county as having passed the resolution. The story has been updated. We apologize for the mistake. MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County council passed a resolution Tuesday in support of the I-73 project. The I-73 project has a permitted route that would go […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

News13, Red Cross partner for 2 blood drives

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 sponsored Red Cross blood drives in Myrtle Beach and Florence Thursday, with more than 100 people turning out to donate blood. The Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis for the first time ever because supply nationwide is so low. “This year with the holidays, the pandemic, the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

Florence School District 3 will go virtual Jan. 14-18

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County School District 3 classes will go virtual from Friday until Jan. 18 for all students and staff, the district announced Thursday afternoon. Students will be given assignments to be completed on Friday and Tuesday. Students do not have school on Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Indoor axe-throwing could be coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow for indoor axe throwing in specific zoning districts within city limits. Axe-throwing is not allowed in city limits, but there are several axe-throwing businesses in the surrounding area. The city council deferred heard the first reading […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

SLED investigates fire in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fire Wednesday in Marlboro County, according to officials. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and SLED responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon on Rocky Ridge Road in the Wallace Community, according to Investigator Clay Anderson with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: 43 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There have been an additional 43 confirmed and two probable COVID-19-caused deaths in South Carolina, the state’s health agency announced on Wednesday. The new deaths are in addition to 8,477 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,252 probable cases. Of 38,055 new tests reported to the state, 28.8% were positive for the virus. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy