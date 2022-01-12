ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

WebXtra: TVCC Cheer Team gets visibility boost from Netflix series

KLTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“It will all be used to help kind of proactively support our students, and not only close the gaps that have formed, but prevent them from forming going forward,” Supt....

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Netflix’s Cheer features East Texas college cheer athletes

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Trinity Valley Community College Cheer team is gaining national attention from Netflix’s docuseries, Cheer. Season 2 released Wednesday and showcases more about the program at TVCC. Inside the Cardinal Fitness Center in Athens, Texas, the Trinity Valley Community College Cheer team is practicing for...
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

WATCH: Longview mother searching for daughter missing in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (KLTV) - An East Texas mother is searching for her missing daughter in New York City. Dulce Lopez, 31, was last seen on Nov. 29 at her apartment on Casanova Street in the Bronx. Her mother, Noemy Brinson, flew from her home in Longview to New York City on Dec. 16 to search for her daughter. Lopez is a graduate of Pine Tree High School and had lived in New York for about a year, according to her mother.
LONGVIEW, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Season 2: TV Review

The first season of Cheer debuted on Netflix in early 2020 as an underdog sensation. Sure, fans of Greg Whiteley’s Last Chance U knew the show’s basic formula and how effective it was in terms of building personal stories within a season of escalating athletic tension. But Cheer thrilled an audience that had never heard of Last Chance U and probably still hasn’t. Fans found joy in Jerry’s mat-talk, optimism in Morgan’s rise to the literal top of the pyramid and felt sincere concern for mercurial presences like Lexi and La’Darius. Then Cheer wasn’t an underdog anymore. Ellen was cutting Navarro College...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Cheer Somersaults Back to Netflix, COVID Shuts Down The Amazing Race

Two years after it became a smash hit, Cheer returns to Netflix for a second season that examines the price of viral fame. Season 2 sees the Navarro Cheer Team preparing for another daunting trip to Daytona, but this year they'll have to overcome new challenges, including a powerful routine from rival Trinity Valley Community College.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#New York City#Tvcc Cheer Team#Ktre#Kltv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
101.5 KNUE

One of the Last Remaining A-Frame Whataburgers is in Mesquite, Texas

Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-Frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-Frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
KLTV

Pewitt CISD campuses temporarily close due to staff illness

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - All campuses of Pewitt CISD are closing due to staff being out sick, according to the district. The closure began with only the elementary school closing but has been expanded to all campuses and offices to be closed through Fri. Jan. 14 with students instructed to return Tues. Jan. 18.
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler thrift store giving merchandise away for free on Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Thrift is giving away its merchandise for free. Yes, for free. No catch. “Free Day” celebrates its third anniversary on Sunday when the store will literally open its doors and let people come in and grab what they need in the allotted time slot. The owners say this is a way to give back to the community that has kept their doors open.
TYLER, TX
Deadline

‘Life Goes On’: Sequel Series From Nkechi Okoro Carroll Lands Put Pilot Commitment At NBC

Life Goes On at NBC. The broadcast network has handed a put pilot commitment to the sequel series to the classic ABC drama from Nkechi Okoro Carroll. It comes after Okoro Carroll struck a major overall deal renewal at Warner Bros TV with plans to reboot the series, which ran on the Disney-owned network between 1989-93. It has received a script deal with a big penalty if the script does not go to pilot – a pilot has not yet been ordered. Okoro Carroll, who first moved her overall to Warner Bros in 2018, having previously been at 20th, will write and exec produce...
TV SERIES
KLTV

Waco woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Waco opened two additional COVID-19 testing sites Wednesday at McLennan County Community College and Columbus Ave Baptist Church as people report waiting more than seven hours at the Yes No Covid testing location outside the Richland Mall. “Its like going to lake Waco...
WACO, TX
CBS19

101-year-old East Texas theater needs your help saving its iconic neon tower

MINEOLA, Texas — The 101-year-old Select Theater in Mineola is seeking the public's help in saving a piece of its history. "This is the oldest continuously operated movie theater in the state of Texas," said Jeff D. Hurley, president of the board of governors of Lake Country Playhouse Inc., which runs the theater. "We are going into our 102nd year of being in business and now what we do is we promote the arts throughout East Texas. We do live theater, we do live concerts, first-run movies, classic movies -- every Tuesday night is a classic movie and the ticket is only $.50. We have got something happening here three or four times a week."
MINEOLA, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

The Missing: Bronx residents help Texas mom search for troubled daughter who ‘said her name was Beyonce’

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Noemy Brinson flew nearly 1,500 miles from Longview, Texas to New York just days before Christmas after a Facebook message from the Bronx gave her one clue about her missing daughter’s whereabouts. “I know she was under a lot of stress,” Brinson said of her daughter, Dulce Lopez, 31. “Then her […]
BRONX, NY
cartermatt.com

Cheer season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix? The latest

Following the premiere of season 2 today, it only makes sense to pose the following question: Will there be a Cheer season 3 at Netflix? Or, are we at the end of the road for the docuseries already?. There is no denying that the first season of the show, focusing...
TV SERIES
KLTV

Animal Shelters

East Texas family fights for justice after mother’s grave was moved. “They ask them if it would be okay to move their mother and they say ‘No absolutely not. You know we want our mother to stay where she was buried by her late husband.’ Without their approval, they exhume the body and moved it,” Christian said.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy