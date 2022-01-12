WebXtra: TVCC Cheer Team gets visibility boost from Netflix series

MINEOLA, Texas — The 101-year-old Select Theater in Mineola is seeking the public's help in saving a piece of its history. "This is the oldest continuously operated movie theater in the state of Texas," said Jeff D. Hurley, president of the board of governors of Lake Country Playhouse Inc., which runs the theater. "We are going into our 102nd year of being in business and now what we do is we promote the arts throughout East Texas. We do live theater, we do live concerts, first-run movies, classic movies -- every Tuesday night is a classic movie and the ticket is only $.50. We have got something happening here three or four times a week."

MINEOLA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO