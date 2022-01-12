ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Selling a Stolen Catalytic Converter in WA May Soon be Impossible

By Woody
 2 days ago
According to a report on KEPRTV.com, 83 catalytic converters were stolen in Pasco last year and almost twice that in Kennewick. I've always wondered how scrap yards that purchase these converters can turn a blind...

#Catalytic Converters
Pasco WA
