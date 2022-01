In July 2021, Innovation Works, the region’s largest seed-stage investor, named Ven Raju to serve as the organization’s new chief investment officer as well as managing director of Riverfront Ventures, a $24 million fund from IW that invests alongside venture capital firms. While working remotely for IW out of Philadelphia over the past several months, Raju has grown fond of the Pittsburgh startup ecosystem from a distance. Now, he is looking forward to immersing himself into the scene after having officially moved to the region in December alongside his wife and two children.

