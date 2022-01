Not long ago Kevn Kinney got a text from his old friend Peter Buck that read something like, “Hey Jason Isbell just recorded one of your songs and two of mine.” Buck is the guitarist for R.E.M. and Kinney the singer/guitarist for Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, two of the Georgia bands Isbell, the biggest singer/songwriter going these days, covered on his charity album “Georgia Blue,” released late last year.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO