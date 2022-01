Over the last several years, the Fox Body Ford Mustang has become quite the popular collector’s item, with pristine, low-mile examples routinely going for big bucks. Oftentimes, this phenomenon mostly relates to rare models like the Cobra R, but the prices for regular old Fox Bodies like this 1993 Ford Mustang GT up for grabs at eBay are steadily on the rise as well. In this case, the seller is looking for just shy of $32k, which is a lot of money for a Fox, even though this one is very, very nice.

