Dowagiac, MI

Victims of fatal Dowagiac car fire identified

By Charlsie Dewey
 1 day ago

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the two victims of the car fire that happened on Friday near Dowagiac.

The victims are 27-year-old Electra May Sutfin of Galien, Michigan, and 28-year-old Chloe Clink of Dowagiac, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened along M-51 between Pokagon and Peavine streets in Pokagon Township. Behnke said it appeared the vehicle was stuck in a driveway due to the heavy snowfall. Attempts to get the vehicle out were unsuccessful and it appears carbon monoxide flooded the car, knocking Stufin and Clink unconscious. The engine then overheated and sparked the fire.

2 dead after car stuck in snow catches fire

The victims were identified using dental records, authorities said.

Authorities continue to investigate.

