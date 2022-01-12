ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talk of Champions: Game of Dart for Ole Miss football recruiting and baseball's Mike Clement joins

By Ben Garrett about 6 hours
 1 day ago
In this edition of Talk of Champions, powered by Thomas Chandler of...

HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart sent a message to Georgia fans after winning national title

Kirby Smart was hired at Georgia to build a championship program, and now, the Bulldogs are the national champions for the first time since 1980. That’s a fairytale story for a former Georgia player to deliver a title to his beloved program and to beat college football’s behemoth that lives in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Alabama loses four-star quarterback to NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Tyson confirmed the news in a Twitter post at 4:58 p.m., thanking Alabama coaches, fans and staff for the support. A native of Trussville, Alabama, next year will be Tyson’s fourth in college — however, after redshirting his freshman year in 2019, then receiving an extra year of eligibility for COVID-19, he will enter a new program with three years of eligibility remaining.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
FanSided

Former Alabama players react to losing National Championship to Georgia

Former members of the Alabama football team are taking to Twitter to sound off after the loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship game. Everyone loses at some point or another. That includes the seeming unstoppable force that is Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban seems to win a national title every other season and, well, this just wasn’t his season. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs finally beat Alabama to win the championship this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Alabama football: Paul Finebaum says loss of John Metchie, Jameson Williams 'won't be a big problem' in 2022

The Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night but it did not come without a bit of an asterisk, depending on who you ask. After John Metchie tore his ACL during the SEC Championship game, fellow star wide receiver Jameson Williams left the title game with a knee injury. While he admits that it was a big factor in this loss, Paul Finebaum said he does not think that losing both of these receivers will be an issue for quarterback Bryce Young in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Video Of Bryce Young’s Halftime Move Is Going Viral

Before he headed to the locker room for a long halftime break, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had some words of encouragement for his teammates. ESPN cameras captured Young speaking with ‘Bama players as they walked past him off the field at the end of the second quarter. It’s impossible to hear what Young had to say but clearly he felt like his team needed him to be there in that spot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban congratulates Kirby Smart, reveals Jameson Williams possible injury

At the end of the game, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby smart and the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shared an embrace after a hard-fought battle. With Smart being one of Saban’s former and most loyal assistant coaches, the Alabama head coach had nothing but praise for his former assistant. But what is caught on the audio was a possible update on Alabama receiver Jameson Williams who left the game early with a leg injury.
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to crazy Georgia touchdown

The Georgia Bulldogs offense struggled for much of the College Football Playoff National Championship, but they got a clutch catch at the perfect time to help them pull ahead of Alabama. Alabama held Georgia to only 13 points until the fourth quarter and Georgia needed a big play in the...
ATHENS, GA
Outsider.com

Underdog Story: How Georgia’s Stetson Bennett Went From Walk-on to National Championship Player of the Game

The Georgia Bulldogs are the 2022 National Champions. The Dawgs came away with a 33-18 over the Crimson Tide in Indy on Monday night. The Bulldogs avenged a devastating loss to the Crimson Tide in Atlanta in the SEC title game a month ago. To get back to this point the Bulldogs had to take care of the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. They did just that and ran the gauntlet to win their first title since 1980. They did it, with a former walk-on quarterback in Stetson Bennett who outdueled the Heisman winner Bryce Young to lead the Bulldogs to victory on Monday night.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Alabama Fan’s Reaction To The Loss Is Going Viral

With Alabama trailing 26-18 in the final minute of the national championship game, Bryce Young tried to take a shot downfield to set up a potential game-tying drive. Instead, he threw an interception that sealed the victory for Georgia. Not only did Kelee Ringo intercept Young’s pass near the left...
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Alabama’s CFP title game loss

Alabama suffered a difficult loss to Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game, but Coach Nick Saban will use this as motivation to return the Crimson Tide to the title stage again. People will blame several aspects for the loss, but one super Crimson Tide targets injuries as the main...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

