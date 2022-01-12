Talk of Champions: Game of Dart for Ole Miss football recruiting and baseball's Mike Clement joins

The Georgia Bulldogs are the 2022 National Champions. The Dawgs came away with a 33-18 over the Crimson Tide in Indy on Monday night. The Bulldogs avenged a devastating loss to the Crimson Tide in Atlanta in the SEC title game a month ago. To get back to this point the Bulldogs had to take care of the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. They did just that and ran the gauntlet to win their first title since 1980. They did it, with a former walk-on quarterback in Stetson Bennett who outdueled the Heisman winner Bryce Young to lead the Bulldogs to victory on Monday night.

