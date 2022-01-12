ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WATCH: Chris Holtmann press conference before Buckeyes travel to Wisconsin

By Spencer Holbrook about 10 hours
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and senior forward Kyle Young spoke to the media in a...

On3.com

CHAT: Answering your Michigan football and basketball questions

TheWolverine.com staff is on hand to answer your Michigan Wolverines football, basketball and recruiting questions this afternoon. We’re discussing the Jim Harbaugh contract re-negotiation, potential assistant coach movement and more. Topics include:. • Harbaugh and the Las Vegas Raiders. Is the Michigan coach set on listening to what owner...
On3.com

4-star offensive lineman Vega Ioane offered by Penn State

Graham (Wash.) Graham-Kapowsin offensive lineman Vega Ioane is one of the top uncommitted interior players in the country, and he added a new school his recruitment on Thursday: Penn State. Ioane is the No. 526 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Penn State transfer Noah Cain commits to LSU

Penn State running back transfer Noah Cain committed to LSU, he announced on Twitter. A day after the former four-star prospect entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he’s bound for Baton Rouge. In 2021, the 5-10, 208-pound back from Baton Rouge ran for 350 yards and four scores on 106...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky wide receiver Tre'Von Morgan enters transfer portal

Kentucky wide receiver and former Michigan State transfer Tre’Von Morgan has re-entered the transfer portal. Morgan, a 6-foot-6 pass-catcher out of Massillon, Ohio, transferred to Kentucky back in February. After failing to register a snap the entire 2021 season, he’s now exploring his options once again. Rivals.com was...
MASSILLON, OH
Person
Chris Holtmann
On3.com

In bounce back performance, Sam Sessoms shows value to Penn State

Nearly 15 minutes into a 74-67 loss to Purdue on Saturday, Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry went in on Sam Sessoms. Returning to the bench after two failed first-half stints against the Boilermakers, the senior guard listened to the rant. And given his stat line, missing both shots, picking up a personal foul, and committing a turnover in five combined minutes, Sessoms knew he deserved it.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan expected to hire longtime Notre Dame assistant coach

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston is likely headed back to his alma mater. On Thursday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox reported Elston is expected to make the move to Michigan to serve in the same role. Elston coached with former Irish head coach Brian Kelly at...
NFL
On3.com

Michigan OL Andrew Stueber officially declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan Wolverines football right tackle Andrew Stueber has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. This was an expected move, since he had already accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, but the 6-7, 338-pounder made it official in an Instagram post Thursday afternoon. “It’s been an honor to...
NFL
#Ohio State#Health And Safety#Northwestern
On3.com

Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State basketball starts 2-4 in ACC play

Host Justin H. Williams, editor Matt Carter and co-host Matt Coe bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, this one focusing on NC State basketball. -Reflecting on NC State’s road win over Louisville Wednesday night. -Evaluating what the Pack has changed during a recent 2-1 stretch. -Is State...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Jameson Williams makes big announcement about his NFL future

The future of Jameson Williams changed when he left the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship with a knee injury. Now, the star wide receiver is making a big announcement regarding his NFL future. On Thursday, Williams posted a video to his Instagram where he announced he was entering the...
NFL
On3.com

Auburn defender withdraws his name from transfer portal

Auburn defensive back Eric Reed, who entered the transfer portal earlier this week, has withdrawn his name, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The redshirt freshman played in just two total games for the Tigers over two seasons. A 6-foot, 200-pound native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Reed – who attended Calvary...
SHREVEPORT, LA
On3.com

4-star running back Trevonte Citizen down to 8

Four-star running back Trevonte Citizen of Lake Charles (La.) has narrowed his list to eight schools. The 5-foot-11, 218 pounder is the No. 67 prospect in the 2022 class according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the country’s No. 4 running back and the No.5 player in Louisiana.
NFL
On3.com

Emptying the All-American games notebook: Offense

Two weeks of practices at the Under Armour All-America Game and the All-American Bowl gave On3 the chance to see close to 200 of the nation’s top prospects from the 2022 cycle. The action at these events can be fast and furious. Nearly every player is a top prospect and you have at least four different areas of the field occupied at once in most practices. With that said, we’ve taken some time to process and re-watch footage from each week.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Punter Colin Goodfellow exits transfer portal, will return to Kentucky

Kentucky’s special teams should remain special in 2022, at least when the punt team takes the field. KSR’s Matt Jones has learned that Colin Goodfellow has removed his name from the transfer portal. The punter intends to return to UK next fall. A product of Cleveland football powerhouse...
NFL
On3.com

Baylor, Dave Aranda hiring Nevada assistant Ronnie Wheat

Dave Aranda is reuniting with an old colleague, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellinger. Nevada linebackers coach Ronnie Wheat will reportedly join Aranda’s staff at Baylor as safeties and special teams coach. Wheat was a defensive analyst working with Aranda at LSU during their 2019 national championship season....
JACKSON, MS
On3.com

5 teams that could climb during recruiting’s final stretch

The Early Signing Period is behind us and most of the nation’s elite talent is already signed and sealed. But there are still some key names left on the board and unsigned targets that are quickly becoming hot commodities on the recruiting trail. On3 takes a look at five teams that could climb during recruiting’s final 20 days.
COLLEGE SPORTS
