Philippe Coutinho trains with Aston Villa ahead of Man Utd clash as wife Aine embraces new club by wearing shirt

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

ASTON VILLA star signing Philippe Coutinho linked up with his new team-mates in training for the first time since his loan move was completed.

Coutinho reunited with Villa manager Steven Gerrard, with whom he played at Liverpool, as he moved to Villa Park on an initial six-month deal from Barcelona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRKhS_0djqbTUH00
Aston Villa signing Philippe Coutinho trained with his new team-mates for the first time Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCc7Y_0djqbTUH00
Coutinho's wife Aine has embraced her husband's new challenge at Aston Villa Credit: Instagram / @ainee.c

The attacking midfielder was pictured in Bodymoor Heath putting himself through the paces as Gerrard is hoping he will be available for Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The Brazil international is excited with the new chapter of his career - and the same goes for his wife Aine.

The 29-year-old's spouse embraced her husband's new challenge by sharing a picture of them on Instagram posing with the claret and blue shirt.

This comes after the Brazilian stated he is looking forward to working with Gerrard again.

Coutinho said: “It’s a pleasure to be here, it’s a great club.

“I spoke a lot with the manager, with Stevie, and he told me about the club and his ambitions. I’m very happy to be here and I'm looking to enjoy my football.

“I’ve known Stevie for a long time. I played with him and I learned a lot from him. He’s someone who I have big admiration for.

“I hope to do my best here. For sure, I will work hard, and I hope together we can do good work.”

Villa will analyse Coutinho's fitness to determine how close he is to being ready for United.

Gerrard is hopeful that he will be available as he is without Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore, who are at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Leon Bailey, who is injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r19l3_0djqbTUH00
The Brazilian has reunited with Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, with whom he played at Liverpool Credit: Getty

The 41-year-old head coach said: "We’ll analyse him on Wednesday to see how he’s feeling.

“Then we’ll look at the data to determine if he plays - but we are hoping to have him involved. We knew we’d got an injury with Bailey and we’re losing a couple to AFCON.

“So we are short in that area, it’s not fair to throw kids in. There’s a lot going on in the No10 area but we felt we needed another body who could make a real difference with his quality.”

