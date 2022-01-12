TCAT Elizabethton President Dean Blevins announces retirement

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dean Blevins has served as the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Elizabethton President for nearly 13 years.

On Wednesday, Blevins announced his plans to retire on June 24.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as President of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton for the past twelve years and ten months,” Blevins’ letter to the school reads. “I believe we have set the college on a path to prosperity with a state-of-the-art main campus and plans for extension campuses within the service area to provide workforce development training for the citizens of Northeast Tennessee now and into the future.”

Blevins reminded the school community that he will “continue to be of service to the college and the vitally important work [it does] every day,” as his retirement day approaches.

