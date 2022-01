AMHERST, N.Y. — Danahy's has been a staple in fashion in Western New York, and after 97 years in business, it announced Thursday they would be closing in the spring. Liz Lennon, President at Danahy's, said in a letter to customers that the uncertainty of the effects of COVID, and their lease being up this this year, they made the difficult decision to close in the spring.

AMHERST, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO