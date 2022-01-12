Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: More than 20,000 cases reported
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Wednesday, Jan. 12 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,246,974
|+20,093
|Hospitalizations
|100,771
|+499
|ICU admissions
|12,158
|+44
|Deaths*
|30,435
|+N/A
The 21-day case average is above 17,100.
The department reported 8,720 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,076,424 , which is 60.54% of the state’s population. And 25,828 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
| Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
| Percent of
total beds
| Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|6,637
|26.4%
|15.5%
|In ICU
|1,221
|27.46%
|14.55%
|On ventilator
|841
|16.84%
|58.93%
An Ohio State University doctor believes the number of COVID-19 cases people are developing daily is vastly higher than what is being reported. Every part of the COVID-19 testing process is being affected by the high demand for tests, including at OhioHealth labs. Starting this week, employers with more than 100 employees must require unvaccinated workers to wear a mask. Starting in February, they’ll be required to test weekly for COVID-19.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
