Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: More than 20,000 cases reported

By Joe Clark
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Wednesday, Jan. 12 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,246,974 +20,093
Hospitalizations 100,771 +499
ICU admissions 12,158 +44
Deaths* 30,435 +N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays
Omicron in Ohio: Where we stand after first cases were detected 5 weeks ago

The 21-day case average is above 17,100.

The department reported 8,720 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,076,424 , which is 60.54% of the state’s population. And 25,828 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 6,637 26.4% 15.5%
In ICU 1,221 27.46% 14.55%
On ventilator 841 16.84% 58.93%

An Ohio State University doctor believes the number of COVID-19 cases people are developing daily is vastly higher than what is being reported. Every part of the COVID-19 testing process is being affected by the high demand for tests, including at OhioHealth labs. Starting this week, employers with more than 100 employees must require unvaccinated workers to wear a mask. Starting in February, they’ll be required to test weekly for COVID-19.

