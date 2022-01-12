ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Jeff Garlin's Exit, The Goldbergs Got Some Great News From ABC

By Nick Venable
 1 day ago
As one of TV's longest-running sitcoms that's still currently in production, ABC's The Goldbergs has had a lot to celebrate over the years, obviously outside of creator Adam F. Goldberg stepping down after Season 6 and co-star George Segal's death in the midst of Season 8. The latest high-profile setback behind...

Dick Gozinya
1d ago

those 4 episodes are to end the show. Cant do the show without Murray. Well that and Adam started as a little kid and now looks as old as Barry.

13
President trump 2020
1d ago

It's gonna be just like when Anna Ferris left the show Mom..... the writing is on the wall.... it won't be the same show everyone knows and loves and they'll be cancelled after the next season

10
Spinario
14h ago

The only reason I watched that show is because of Jeff Garland. His character reminds me of a high school friend's dad. His dad acted the same way.

8
