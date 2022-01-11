Drive business and IT to greater levels

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSO
 4 days ago

What are the best ways to use SDN in your environment? How do you know which...

www.csoonline.com

TravelPulse

How Finding Your Travel Niche Can Drive Business

When you think about a variety of professions – teachers, doctors, attorneys, etc. – they all specialize in one way or another. Educators usually teach a specific subject; doctors have areas of expertise to enhance the quality of patient care, and attorneys focus on a specific type of law to better serve their clients.
TRAVEL
CSO

Cisco Business Critical Services Overview

Cisco understands the volatility and complexity facing businesses. In today's evolving, digital world, you need technology to help drive a competitive advantage, empower your hybrid workers, and provide a superior customer experience. You need resilient, adaptive, and transformative IT. Cisco Business Critical Services’ flexible advisory services leverages analytics-driven expertise with...
ECONOMY
CSO

5 Ways to Manage Demand Swings in Your Contact Center (ContactBabel eBook)

In this eBook, you’ll discover how using digital channels, AI, automation and other technologies can manage interactions with little to no support from a live agent. In addition, implementing these technologies can help you improve your KPIs, from lower AHT and abandoned rates, to higher FCR and CSAT. And when an agent is needed, ensuring they have timely and effective support will lead help them resolve customer issues faster, leading to a better customer experience.
TECHNOLOGY
myrtlebeachsc.com

Business Improvements to Drive you Onwards

No business worth its salt stays static. If you have not implemented any changes for a while, you can be sure that you are doing things wrong. Even if you are doing well at the moment, if you do not conduct the relevant research and discover new and ingenious ways to upgrade your business, you will eventually fall behind. All good business owners know that trends come and go, and new technology arises all the time. Some of it could be extremely beneficial to your business. As a business owner, it is up to you to discover just what exactly will make your business more efficient and competitive.
ECONOMY
CSO

Market Insight Report Reprint: Verizon’s managed detection and response service targets an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape

Even though enterprise security teams have more tools, bigger budgets and greater executive support than ever before, the challenge of protecting assets, data, people and workloads has never been more difficult. As threats become more vicious, the attack surface expands, and as the tools, systems, services and data organizations depend on become more interconnected and interdependent, security teams are struggling to adapt and rapidly detect and respond to the threats targeting their business. A lack of visibility, scale and expertise is only exacerbating these challenges.
MARKETS
CSO

Create a Credit Risk Ecosystem to Drive Innovation and Say “YES” More!

The financial services industry is undergoing profound change. Established firms are now competing with FinTech startups to attract new customers, offer new services, minimize risk and engage with customers in new and hyper personalized ways. Innovation is continuous and it’s changing how customers interact with financial services and vice versa – customer behavior demands new service models. The key to this dynamism is to implement a risk ecosystem that provides flexibility, deeper customer insights, and simplified access to many data types making it easier to analyze decisioning performance and identify innovation opportunities at “speed.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
World Economic Forum

This is how businesses are driving digital inclusion and closing the skills gap

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. “Insufficient internal skills” is a problem for employers trying to find digital expertise. A report by BT - a British multinational telecommunications company - has found that the skills gap...
ECONOMY
CSO

Creating a Dynamic Cloud-Ready Network

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) can make an immediate impact with tangible, incremental steps to a digital and cloud-ready network. And one that is agnostic of any existing network, contract arrangements, and current or future network vendors. Verizon can create a digital overlay platform, combining the tools you need to manage a robust, reliable and secure network with your own IT service management and provisioning toolsets.
TECHNOLOGY
@growwithco

Using These Pricing Strategies to Drive Business

Pricing experts that work with companies from Sally Beauty to Eventbrite share how brands are changing their game plans to counter inflation and supply chain pressures. Many consumers are facing financial pressures this year, while others have savings and pent-up demand. Inefficient pricing strategies can leave potential profits on the...
BUSINESS
CSO

MITRE: To test and gain confidence in MSSPs, use ATT&CK framework

Enterprises have a substantially lower level of confidence in their MSSP (managed security services provider) support than they do in their in-house capabilities, according to a recent survey commissioned by R&D foundation MITRE Engenuity. To address these concerns, the organization — part of MITRE, a not-for-profit corporation that operates federally...
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Automakers Turn to the Cloud to Cost- Effectively Meet High-Performance- Compute Requirements

Cloud offerings are benefiting companies across many vertical industries, and automotive manufacturing is a prime example. Automakers are finding that the cloud is a good fit for their more advanced simulation tools, which require high-performance computing (HPC) and modern cloud capabilities. They are also finding that the cloud is more flexible and less expensive than on-premises compute solutions and a great fit for the digital design solutions that pervade the industry.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Customer Operations for Dummies®, ServiceNow Special Edition

Customer service is much more than customer engagement. Customer service is made up of numerous components. It includes customer engagement plus case resolution flowing through the front, middle, and back offices. It also optimizes field services if applicable. Solving just one or two of these areas won’t solve for the entire experience and will keep customer service as a department rather than a company-wide philosophy. Explore this insightful ebook to uncover all ways to gain the productivity benefits from getting customer operations right—the first time.
ECONOMY
CSO

Explore the Flexible Hybrid Office

Let’s take a moment to think outside the conventional workplace. In the new hybrid office, connected teams will include members in the office full-time with some fully remote, while others may be somewhere in the middle, alternating time in the office and at home. But one thing’s for sure: the standard 9-5 40-hour workweek will never be the same.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Productive AI: How to Achieve Operational and Business Value

Employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) can provide organizations with a significant competitive advantage. With AI, employees can work smarter and alleviate time spent on redundant office tasks. AI can help IT leaders and serve as a catalyst for digital transformation, bridging silos, and promoting cross-functional ideation. This whitepaper details how to effectively leverage AI for your business.
TECHNOLOGY
American Banker

Leveraging unified communications to drive business value in financial services

Cloud enabled unified communications -- also known as unified communications as a service, or UCaaS -- brings many benefits to financial institutions by creating more efficient and effective means of communication, enhancing their customer relationships, and improving productivity and employee engagement. Incorporating a comprehensive platform that includes messaging, video, and phone offers both employees and customers numerous options for engaging in conversations and making financial decisions. Because unified communications open more channels for communication, banks and investment management companies are able to meet customers where they are and via their preferred methods of interacting and communicating, while empowering employees to work productively from any location. Join speakers from [SoFi or First Bank], RingCentral, and [Maven Wave or Deloitte] as they discuss how a unified communications strategy can help drive value for your company by:
ECONOMY
Beta News

How AI can offer businesses greater control over their payments [Q&A]

We none of us particularly like handing over money, and that applies equally to businesses and individuals. Payments are essential to the commercial world, up to now though they've always been a quite labor intensive to process. But what if it could be automated? Would you feel comfortable handing over control of payments to AI?
SOFTWARE

