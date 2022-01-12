ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tools4Success display unveiled at local middle school

By Tatiana Battle
 1 day ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Notebook paper, pencils, highlighters, pens, and more! Tools4Success centers are up in Nimitz Middle School this week as a part of the partnership between the Education Foundation and the ECISD AVID Department.

The Education Foundation’s mission is to help ECISD students become school-ready, college-ready, and job-ready by creating opportunities for the students to succeed.

This display is to provide students with school supplies free of charge. Nimitz Middle School is the second campus to receive this center of supplies –According to a recent press release, students at Crockett Middle School students have benefitted from the Tools4Success center and even saved teachers a trip to the store to get extra supplies needed for their students.

Walmart Store 537 in Odessa helped make this project possible. Larry Leyva, the Store Manager stated in the press release stressed the importance of supporting programs like this one. “We seek to create value in the communities around the world where we operate, strengthening them through local grants supporting programs that help them thrive,” says Leyva.

Nimitz School Principal, Teresa Willison shared her appreciation of the Tools4Success program and gratitude towards Walmart for helping fund this project. “We know that at some point in time, all students will need supplies. The generosity of Walmart is greatly appreciated by both our students and our teachers,” says Willison.

